FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FCS Software hits the roof after turnaround Q2 numbers
Newgen Software slides after Q1 PAT drops 67% QoQ
Wipro adopts RISE with SAP, sharpens focus on cloud adoption
TVS Electronics buys business, intellectual rights of GTID Solutions
Evosys, a Mastek company to enable Waltham Forest Council to migrate to Oracle Cloud
-
Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 9.13 croreNet profit of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.138.11 13 OPM %15.6611.47 -PBDT1.550.93 67 PBT0.730.05 1360 NP0.53-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU