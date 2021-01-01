FDI Inflows Spurt 11% In First Seven Months Of FY21

According to an official update yesterday, during the first seven months of F.

Y. 2020-21, total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow increased by 11% from USD 42.06 billion (April, 2019 to October, 2019) to US$ 46.82 billion (April, 2020 to October, 2020). FDI equity inflow increased by 21% to US$ 35.33 billion (April, 2020 to October, 2020) from US$ 29.31 billion reported in the same period of previous financial year.

