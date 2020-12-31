RBI Says Applicable Average Base Rate To Be Charged By NBFC-MFIs For Next Quarter Will Be 7.96%

The Reserve Bank of India has stated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning January 1, 2021 will be 7.96%.

The Reserve Bank had, in its circular dated February 7, 2014, issued to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit, stated that it will, on the last working day of every quarter, advise the average of the base rates of the five largest commercial banks for the purpose of arriving at the interest rates to be charged by NBFC-MFIs to their borrowers in the ensuing quarter.

