Federal Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.45, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.34% gain in NIFTY and a 21.85% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.45, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18401.8. The Sensex is at 61769.63, down 0.05%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 2.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43498.2, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 138.85, up 0.22% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 62.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.34% gain in NIFTY and a 21.85% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)