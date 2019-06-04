Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Triumph International Finance India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 485.52 crore

Net Loss of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 49.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 31.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 485.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 163.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 129.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 1954.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1928.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales485.52446.18 9 1954.991928.67 1 OPM %1.104.15 -0.488.70 - PBDT-39.82-26.92 -48 185.66-111.91 LP PBT-49.58-31.80 -56 163.14-129.06 LP NP-49.58-31.80 -56 163.14-129.06 LP

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:20 IST

