Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 149.29 points or 2.12% at 6881.56 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, ICICI Securities Ltd (down 7.09%), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 5%),SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (down 4.95%),ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (down 4.64%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 4.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 4.4%), Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 4.05%), Axis Bank Ltd (down 3.94%), DCB Bank Ltd (down 3.8%), and Central Bank of India (down 3.67%).

On the other hand, IFCI Ltd (up 5.2%), MAS Financial Services Ltd (up 4.4%), and Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.89%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 738.68 or 1.53% at 47608.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 220.95 points or 1.55% at 14017.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 90.4 points or 0.5% at 18120.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 68.7 points or 1.12% at 6077.65.

On BSE,1006 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)