Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 86.13 points or 1.27% at 6713.24 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bank of Maharashtra (down 7.21%), Canara Bank (down 5.46%),Indian Bank (down 4.63%),Union Bank of India (down 4.57%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 4.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 4%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 3.9%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 3.61%), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3.59%), and Bank of India (down 3.57%).

On the other hand, Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.95%), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.88%), and Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 3.88%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 338.7 or 0.73% at 45764.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.45 points or 0.78% at 13423.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 138.84 points or 0.79% at 17438.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.51 points or 1.01% at 5813.11.

On BSE,1008 shares were trading in green, 1786 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

