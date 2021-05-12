GAIL (India) Ltd in demand

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.95, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.49% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% jump in NIFTY and a 46.58% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.95, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 18.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18917.8, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 170.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

