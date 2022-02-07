MRF Ltd extends losing spree

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 69538.5, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.48% in last one year as compared to a 14.23% rally in NIFTY and a 3.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69538.5, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17266.4. The Sensex is at 57737.44, down 1.55%.MRF Ltd has lost around 6.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11560.6, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5823 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9076 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 69589.2, down 0.85% on the day. MRF Ltd tumbled 23.48% in last one year as compared to a 14.23% rally in NIFTY and a 3.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)