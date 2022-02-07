Vedanta Ltd spurts 3.75%

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.7, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.7% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% jump in NIFTY and a 65.92% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5829.5, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 367, up 2.57% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 107.7% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% jump in NIFTY and a 65.92% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

