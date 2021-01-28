Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 767.8, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.89% in last one year as compared to a 13.56% rally in NIFTY and a 24.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 767.8, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.38% on the day, quoting at 13774.4. The Sensex is at 46773.88, down 1.34%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 8.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 12.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10210.25, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 153.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

