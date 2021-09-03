Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 23.96 points or 0.28% at 8416.73 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 3.16%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 2.72%),Max Financial Services Ltd (down 2.46%),Karnataka Bank Ltd (down 2.45%),Equitas Holdings Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were BF Investment Ltd (down 2.2%), Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 2.04%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 1.93%), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (down 1.72%), and IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (down 1.68%).

On the other hand, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 13.23%), Angel Broking Ltd (up 6.86%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 5.34%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250.82 or 0.43% at 58103.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.4 points or 0.43% at 17307.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.09 points or 0.43% at 27313.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.91 points or 0.31% at 8442.38.

On BSE,1767 shares were trading in green, 1339 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)