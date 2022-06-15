Lupin launches first reference laboratory in Patna

The drug major on Wednesday announced that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first regional reference laboratory in Patna, Bihar.

Lupin Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers. The new regional reference laboratory at Patna has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

The company said that by establishing a presence in Patna, the company now looks forward to making a deeper foray into Bihar. Earlier this year, Lupin Diagnostics opened its regional reference laboratories in Assam and West Bengal. Through upcoming launches of laboratories in Jharkhand (Ranchi) and Orissa (Bhubaneshwar), the company is poised to solidify its position in East India.

Lupin Diagnostics now operates through more than 100 diagnostic centers in East India and close to 280 centers across the country.

Ravindra Kumar, vice president and head of Lupin Diagnostics said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of our regional reference laboratory in Patna. Through this we plan to provide quality and affordable testing services for a broad range of routine and specialized tests across the state of Bihar. By leveraging our extensive network of LupiMitra centers, we will make quality diagnostics services available to patients even in the most remote areas."

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The pharma giant reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 518 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 460.4 crore in Q4 FY21. Income from operations rose by 2.8% year on year to Rs 3,864.5 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Lupin were up 0.97% at Rs 614.65 on the BSE.

