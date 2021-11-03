Auto stocks slip

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 204.16 points or 0.79% at 25629.23 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 4.38%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 2.96%),Escorts Ltd (down 2.16%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.89%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.98%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.96%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.96%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.85%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.65%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.31%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.16%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.14 or 0.3% at 59849.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.55 points or 0.25% at 17843.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 60.6 points or 0.21% at 28545.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.25 points or 0.1% at 8955.89.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1585 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

