Tube Investments of India Ltd continues to slide

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1604.55, down 5.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 11.27% in NIFTY and a 2.32% down 24.07% in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11552.9, down 2.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97258 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

