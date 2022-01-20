Financials shares slip

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 101.1 points or 1.19% at 8384.85 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 17.35%), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 5.04%),Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 4.86%),5Paisa Capital Ltd (down 3.56%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 3.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were VLS Finance Ltd (down 2.98%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.89%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%), IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 2.45%), and AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 2.35%).

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 5.85%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (up 3.48%), and Share India Securities Ltd (up 3.44%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 851.53 or 1.42% at 59247.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 226.7 points or 1.26% at 17711.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.49 points or 0.09% at 30523.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.94 points or 0.32% at 9028.94.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1709 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

