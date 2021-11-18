Fino Payments Bank Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd, S J S Enterprises Ltd and PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2021.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd crashed 10.98% to Rs 453.8 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd tumbled 8.71% to Rs 66.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10674 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd lost 7.91% to Rs 43.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65807 shares in the past one month.

S J S Enterprises Ltd shed 7.82% to Rs 474.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd slipped 6.55% to Rs 1527.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1570 shares in the past one month.

