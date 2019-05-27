XPRO India standalone net profit declines 74.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 106.71 crore

Net profit of declined 74.43% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 106.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.11% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 346.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 304.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

