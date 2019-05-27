XPRO India standalone net profit declines 74.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 106.71 croreNet profit of XPRO India declined 74.43% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 106.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.11% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 346.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 304.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.7185.19 25 346.08304.37 14 OPM %9.568.86 -7.686.84 - PBDT5.304.33 22 14.174.40 222 PBT2.290.61 275 1.49-11.42 LP NP2.248.76 -74 2.2910.46 -78
