JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sterling Webnet reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Atul Auto standalone net profit rises 0.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 165.19 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 0.77% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 165.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.00% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 661.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 551.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales165.19148.86 11 661.35551.22 20 OPM %11.4412.13 -12.3213.16 - PBDT19.2218.91 2 87.4974.70 17 PBT17.7917.59 1 81.9569.44 18 NP11.7811.69 1 53.1246.19 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements