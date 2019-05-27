Atul Auto standalone net profit rises 0.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 165.19 crore

Net profit of rose 0.77% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 165.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.00% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 661.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 551.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

165.19148.86661.35551.2211.4412.1312.3213.1619.2218.9187.4974.7017.7917.5981.9569.4411.7811.6953.1246.19

