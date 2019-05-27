Atul Auto standalone net profit rises 0.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 165.19 croreNet profit of Atul Auto rose 0.77% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 165.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.00% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 661.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 551.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales165.19148.86 11 661.35551.22 20 OPM %11.4412.13 -12.3213.16 - PBDT19.2218.91 2 87.4974.70 17 PBT17.7917.59 1 81.9569.44 18 NP11.7811.69 1 53.1246.19 15
