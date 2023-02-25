Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue

-
The NBFC said that the company's board at its meeting held on Saturday, 25 February 2023, has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 5,000 crores through private placement basis.The issuance of the NCDs will be done in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time, said the company.
Five-Star Business Finance is a 'Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI)', providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals largely excluded by traditional financing institutions.
The company reported 28% rise in net profit to Rs 151 crore on a 22% increase in total income to Rs 388.7 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip ended 0.27% higher at Rs 543.50 on Friday, 24 February 2023.
