Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue

Capital Market 

The NBFC said that the company's board at its meeting held on Saturday, 25 February 2023, has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 5,000 crores through private placement basis.

The issuance of the NCDs will be done in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time, said the company.

Five-Star Business Finance is a 'Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI)', providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals largely excluded by traditional financing institutions.

The company reported 28% rise in net profit to Rs 151 crore on a 22% increase in total income to Rs 388.7 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip ended 0.27% higher at Rs 543.50 on Friday, 24 February 2023.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 17:08 IST

