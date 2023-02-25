PVR launches 11-screen superplex in Uttar Pradesh

The cinema chain operator on Friday, 24 February 2023 announced the opening of 11 screen superplex in city of Lucknow at Lulu Mall, Uttar Pradesh.

The superplex with a seating capacity of 1,841 audiences is equipped with the theatrical technology which includes SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp and bright images, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound and REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection.

The company said that the 11 screen superplex will strengthen its foothold in Uttar Pradesh with 158 screens in 32 properties and consolidates the merged entity's presence in North India with 438 screens in 100 properties.

Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR, said, The opening of our 11-screen Superplex in Lucknow marks the 100th property in North under the combined portfolio of the PVR and INOX.

With this opening, the merged entity has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 138 screens across 25 properties in 21 cities in this fiscal.

PVR is an industry leader in India in the film exhibition business dedicated to delivering the best cinema experience to different audiences.

PVR reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16.15 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 10.18 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 53.2% to Rs 940.69 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 614.15 crore in same quarter last year.

The scrip shed 0.27% to settle at Rs 1,596.10 on Friday, 24 February 2023.

