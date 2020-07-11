Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Choose a personal loan for weddings from Bajaj Finserv and finance your big day with ease
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the December 2019 quarter
Top reasons to consider a Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv
Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2019 quarter
Balaxi Ventures standalone net profit rises 107.56% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 52.97% to Rs 178.35 croreNet Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.97% to Rs 178.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 379.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 168.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.91% to Rs 885.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1245.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales178.35379.26 -53 885.211245.21 -29 OPM %1.1912.64 --7.7710.35 - PBDT10.5419.13 -45 -126.4041.25 PL PBT-8.181.11 PL -200.90-29.18 -588 NP-8.19-0.62 -1221 -168.52-23.12 -629
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU