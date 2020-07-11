Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 52.97% to Rs 178.35 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.97% to Rs 178.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 379.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 168.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.91% to Rs 885.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1245.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales178.35379.26 -53 885.211245.21 -29 OPM %1.1912.64 --7.7710.35 - PBDT10.5419.13 -45 -126.4041.25 PL PBT-8.181.11 PL -200.90-29.18 -588 NP-8.19-0.62 -1221 -168.52-23.12 -629

Sat, July 11 2020. 08:14 IST

