Everest Kanto Cylinder reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 198.66 crore

Net loss of Everest Kanto Cylinder reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 43.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 198.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.92% to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 760.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 702.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

