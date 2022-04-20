India's non-basmati rice exports rise by 27% in 2021-22

Export of non-basmati rice was the top forex earner across all agri-commodities during the period under review.

According to the date from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) India had exported non-basmati rice worth USD 6,115 million in 2021-22, which is higher by 27.4% as compared with exports of USD 4,799 million recorded in 2020-21. The country had exported rice worth USD 2,015 million in 2019-20.

The data further showed that India exported rice to over 150 countries across the globe in 2021-22. This indicates the diversification of India's rice export over the years.

Highlighting the achievement in a tweet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Modi government's policies have helped farmers to get access to the global markets and also ensure food security.

"In collaboration with our foreign missions, we have coordinated development of logistics as well as focus on the production of quality produce, which has boosted India's rice exports prospects, Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said.

India's thrust on expanding port handling infrastructure, developing of value chain involving key stakeholders along with efforts to explore new opportunities in countries or markets for rice exports in the last couple of years have led to a huge spike in rice exports.

The record exports would enable the rice producers to reduce their stocks and would also benefit the farmers as the increased demand for Indian Rice is likely to improve their realizations.

As per Second Advance Estimates for 2021-22, the total production of Rice during 2021-22 is estimated at a record 127.93 million tonnes, which is higher by 11.49 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

India is the world's second-largest rice producer after China.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)