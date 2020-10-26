FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 40.97 points or 0.37% at 11085.64 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, L T Foods Ltd (up 4.59%), KRBL Ltd (up 3.54%),Nestle India Ltd (up 2.96%),Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.86%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 2.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cupid Ltd (up 2.04%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 2.01%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 1.76%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.72%), and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 1.65%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.92%), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 2.05%), and Marico Ltd (down 1.38%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 58.76 or 0.14% at 40626.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.5 points or 0.21% at 11905.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.95 points or 0.5% at 15210.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.42 points or 0.21% at 5032.34.

On BSE,1074 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

