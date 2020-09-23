FMCG stocks move higher

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 117.22 points or 1.08% at 10963.74 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 3.96%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 3.8%),ADF Foods Ltd (up 3.68%),L T Foods Ltd (up 3.51%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 3.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Globus Spirits Ltd (up 2.89%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.86%), Emami Ltd (up 2.31%), KRBL Ltd (up 2.18%), and Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 2.17%).

On the other hand, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 2.5%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.62%), and Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.49%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.27 or 0.52% at 37929.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.9 points or 0.4% at 11198.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.94 points or 0.81% at 14627.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.12 points or 0.27% at 4837.92.

On BSE,1282 shares were trading in green, 477 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

