FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 53.73 points or 0.47% at 11416.06 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 4.01%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 3.83%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 3.42%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 3.09%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 2.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 2.45%), L T Foods Ltd (down 2.15%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.91%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.66%), and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 15.91%), DFM Foods Ltd (up 13.84%), and Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 5.9%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.3 or 0.25% at 37594.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.85 points or 0.1% at 11084.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.83 points or 0.62% at 13399.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.34% at 4559.66.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 977 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)