FMCG shares slip

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 55.45 points or 0.47% at 11684.08 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.72%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.81%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.63%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 1.44%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Marico Ltd (down 1.34%), Tata Coffee Ltd (down 1.33%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.31%), Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 1.27%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 1.25%).

On the other hand, DFM Foods Ltd (up 5.87%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 5.78%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.26 or 0.08% at 38828.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.15% at 11483.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 41.05 points or 0.28% at 14896.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.19 points or 0.51% at 5002.6.

On BSE,1304 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)