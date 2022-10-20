FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 19.99 points or 0.12% at 16071.91 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, BCL Industries Ltd (up 4.19%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 3.21%),Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 3.11%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.69%),Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 2.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Emami Ltd (up 2.05%), Nestle India Ltd (up 1.32%), VST Industries Ltd (up 1.13%), Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 1.1%), and Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 1.08%).
On the other hand, Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 3.3%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 2.44%), and AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 1.75%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 271.49 or 0.46% at 58835.7.
The Nifty 50 index was down 73.6 points or 0.42% at 17438.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 142.89 points or 0.5% at 28598.89.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 86.38 points or 0.98% at 8765.82.
On BSE,1172 shares were trading in green, 1497 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.
