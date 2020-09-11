FMCG shares in demand

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 53.4 points or 0.47% at 11426.48 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (up 4.69%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 2.97%),Heritage Foods Ltd (up 2.49%),Britannia Industries Ltd (up 2.46%),Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.93%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.8%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 1.61%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 1.55%), and Emami Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 1.96%), Waterbase Ltd (down 1.91%), and Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.64%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 58.75 or 0.15% at 38781.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.25 points or 0.05% at 11443.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.01 points or 0.19% at 14511.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.55 points or 0.16% at 4877.39.

On BSE,1055 shares were trading in green, 709 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)