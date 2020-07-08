FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 72.68 points or 0.64% at 11345.01 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 3.65%), Tata Coffee Ltd (up 2.16%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 1.71%),ITC Ltd (up 1.54%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 1.26%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.12%), Nestle India Ltd (up 0.97%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 0.96%), and United Breweries Ltd (up 0.93%).

On the other hand, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 4.97%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.91%), and Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 4.82%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.83 or 0.08% at 36704.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.25 points or 0.08% at 10807.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.79 points or 0.31% at 12879.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.53 points or 0.12% at 4480.68.

On BSE,1095 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

