Jump Networks Ltd spurts 5.19%, gains for third straight session

Jump Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 59.75, up 5.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.32% in last one year as compared to a 12.67% fall in NIFTY and a 31.28% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Jump Networks Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.75, up 5.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 10340.9. The Sensex is at 35041.37, up 0.57%. Jump Networks Ltd has added around 22.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jump Networks Ltd is a constituent, has added around 23.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1401.1, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)