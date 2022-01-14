FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 70.01 points or 0.5% at 13946.34 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.01%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.92%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.67%),Cupid Ltd (down 1.53%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.14%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 1.1%), Godrej Industries Ltd (down 1.09%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1%), and Dabur India Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, Globus Spirits Ltd (up 6.35%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 6.32%), and BCL Industries Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.85 or 0.12% at 61161.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.55 points or 0.1% at 18240.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.94 points or 0.52% at 30956.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.04 points or 0.01% at 9196.54.

On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1362 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

