Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 303.83 points or 1.19% at 25197.97 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.92%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 4.43%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.61%),Pfizer Ltd (down 2.78%),Cipla Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.44%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.42%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 2.32%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.18%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 2.09%).

On the other hand, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 7.26%), Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 7.16%), and Kopran Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 531.72 or 0.93% at 57596.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.05 points or 0.91% at 17137.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.99 points or 0.1% at 27964.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.28% at 8643.2.

On BSE,1785 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)