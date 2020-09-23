Aegis Logistics Ltd Spurts 3.61%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 2.17%

Aegis Logistics Ltd has added 16.07% over last one month compared to 4.56% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.97% drop in the SENSEX

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained 3.61% today to trade at Rs 238. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 2.17% to quote at 6485.58. The index is up 4.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Panama Petrochem Ltd increased 2.81% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 2.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 41.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Aegis Logistics Ltd has added 16.07% over last one month compared to 4.56% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 666 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54820 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 266.95 on 19 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 108.1 on 26 Mar 2020.

