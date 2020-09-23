Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 14.47 points or 0.87% at 1673.91 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 6.05%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.69%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.91%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.7%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.57%), and Sobha Ltd (up 1.48%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.13%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.32%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.27 or 0.52% at 37929.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.9 points or 0.4% at 11198.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.94 points or 0.81% at 14627.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.12 points or 0.27% at 4837.92.

On BSE,1282 shares were trading in green, 477 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

