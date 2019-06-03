Lypsa Gems & Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 67.03% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.18% to Rs 32.02 croreNet profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery declined 67.03% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 55.18% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.63% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 199.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 320.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.0271.44 -55 199.92320.07 -38 OPM %3.727.81 -7.548.89 - PBDT1.925.58 -66 14.8028.43 -48 PBT1.835.45 -66 14.4528.06 -49 NP1.805.46 -67 14.4228.07 -49
