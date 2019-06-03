Lypsa Gems & Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 67.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 55.18% to Rs 32.02 crore

Net profit of declined 67.03% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 55.18% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.63% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 199.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 320.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

32.0271.44199.92320.073.727.817.548.891.925.5814.8028.431.835.4514.4528.061.805.4614.4228.07

