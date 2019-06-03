KM Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 142.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KM Sugar Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
KM Sugar Mills resumes operations at Distillery Unit at Masodha, UP
India sugar mills struggling to export surplus as overseas prices fall
India's sugar mills struggling to export surplus as overseas prices fall
Sugar mills contract to export 20 lakh tonnes so far in 2018-19 out of 50 lakh tonnes quota
-
Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 102.03 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 142.77% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 102.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.04% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 390.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales102.03146.88 -31 390.06462.77 -16 OPM %10.26-5.25 -9.743.72 - PBDT14.368.32 73 44.5442.54 5 PBT11.104.43 151 32.1429.09 10 NP7.553.11 143 24.3518.87 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU