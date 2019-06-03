JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tulip Star Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

KM Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 142.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 102.03 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 142.77% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 102.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.04% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 390.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales102.03146.88 -31 390.06462.77 -16 OPM %10.26-5.25 -9.743.72 - PBDT14.368.32 73 44.5442.54 5 PBT11.104.43 151 32.1429.09 10 NP7.553.11 143 24.3518.87 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU