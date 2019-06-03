JUST IN
Infibeam Avenues reports standalone net profit of Rs 30.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 94.02% to Rs 166.88 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues reported to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 94.02% to Rs 166.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 188.72% to Rs 38.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 77.96% to Rs 542.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 304.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales166.8886.01 94 542.21304.68 78 OPM %23.2515.28 -16.5219.63 - PBDT38.5113.92 177 94.1183.09 13 PBT25.902.14 1110 47.6939.83 20 NP30.70-2.20 LP 38.9213.48 189

