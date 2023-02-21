Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 160.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 78.47% to Rs 64.24 crore

Net Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 160.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 68.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 78.47% to Rs 64.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.64.24298.41-9.4521.36-98.38-51.62-111.93-68.86-160.82-68.87

