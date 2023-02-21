JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit rises 8525.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 25.17 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India rose 8525.00% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.1718.78 34 OPM %70.5664.38 -PBDT3.980.22 1709 PBT3.870.03 12800 NP3.450.04 8525

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 10:02 IST

