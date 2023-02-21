Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit rises 8525.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 25.17 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India rose 8525.00% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.1718.7870.5664.383.980.223.870.033.450.04

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)