US Market closed on Monday for Presidents Day holiday
Konkan Railway Corporation consolidated net profit rises 5382.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.25% to Rs 1224.12 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation rose 5382.82% to Rs 89.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.25% to Rs 1224.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 866.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1224.12866.61 41 OPM %12.834.98 -PBDT124.1321.00 491 PBT89.451.69 5193 NP89.371.63 5383

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 10:02 IST

