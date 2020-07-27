Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.15% to Rs 618.90 croreNet loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 140.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.15% to Rs 618.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 720.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 324.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 2754.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2853.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales618.90720.89 -14 2754.582853.26 -3 OPM %-9.006.25 -1.135.00 - PBDT-68.3839.49 PL -26.9298.26 PL PBT-95.6222.69 PL -126.0821.21 PL NP-140.6820.07 PL -324.616.97 PL
