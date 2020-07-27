AMD Industries standalone net profit declines 82.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 52.13 croreNet profit of AMD Industries declined 82.56% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 2152.17% to Rs 5.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 174.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.1345.77 14 174.55155.72 12 OPM %-0.6315.14 -9.899.62 - PBDT-1.856.77 PL 11.369.93 14 PBT-4.354.00 PL 1.14-0.39 LP NP0.643.67 -83 5.180.23 2152
