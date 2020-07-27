AMD Industries standalone net profit declines 82.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 52.13 crore

Net profit of AMD Industries declined 82.56% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2152.17% to Rs 5.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 174.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

52.1345.77174.55155.72-0.6315.149.899.62-1.856.7711.369.93-4.354.001.14-0.390.643.675.180.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)