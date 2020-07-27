Prithvi Exchange (India) standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.83% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.83% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.57% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 10.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

