Prithvi Exchange (India) standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.83% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.83% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.57% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 10.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.902.37 -20 10.0110.12 -1 OPM %-11.0517.72 -20.3832.21 - PBDT0.220.70 -69 3.034.06 -25 PBT0.170.65 -74 2.843.88 -27 NP0.010.14 -93 2.062.44 -16

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 08:01 IST

