Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 68.28% to Rs 46.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

