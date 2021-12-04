Force Motors announces business figures for Nov'21

Force Motors said that its total auto production in November 2021 was 1,135 units, down 20% YoY and down 44% MoM.

The company recorded sales of 772 units (down 7% YoY and down 34% MoM) and exports of 362 units (up 21% YoY but down 36% MoM) during the period under review.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Net sales rose 35.01% YoY to Rs 937.74 crore in Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.23% to end at Rs 1279.65 on the BSE.

