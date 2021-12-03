FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 92.43 points or 0.67% at 13776.16 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, GRM Overseas Ltd (down 4.99%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 2.96%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 2.79%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 2.06%),Venkys (India) Ltd (down 2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.99%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.87%), Indo National Ltd (down 1.74%), ITC Ltd (down 1.62%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 6.1%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 5.32%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 522.74 or 0.89% at 57938.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.3 points or 0.74% at 17273.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 168.73 points or 0.6% at 28496.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.68 points or 0.09% at 8791.93.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 1303 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

