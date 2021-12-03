Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 16.89 points or 0.92% at 1827.96 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.34%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.79%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.91%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.49%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.68%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.17%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 522.74 or 0.89% at 57938.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.3 points or 0.74% at 17273.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 168.73 points or 0.6% at 28496.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.68 points or 0.09% at 8791.93.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 1303 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

