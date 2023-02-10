Faze Three Autofab standalone net profit declines 83.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 38.93 crore

Net profit of Faze Three Autofab declined 83.85% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 38.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.9341.708.9117.942.756.351.444.950.623.84

